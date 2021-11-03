Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department to host vaccine clinic for children five to 11 years old

Rock Island County Health Dept.
Rock Island County Health Dept.(KWQC)
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) announced Wednesday they will offer Pfizer vaccinations for kids ages five to 11 years old.

The clinics will be in the lower level at the RICHD offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Appointments are limited for the first few clinics, and children will be vaccinated in private clinical rooms, the RICHD said in a media release.

Clinics will be offered on Nov. 5 and Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only. Links will open to schedule pediatric appointments on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

The RICHD said vaccine appointments will be made through the RICHD Facebook page only. A Facebook account or a Sign Up Genius account is not required to schedule an appointment.  The RICHD expects these appointments will be filled very quickly.

The RICHD said they will also host a Saturday morning clinic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-11 on Nov. 20. The sign up will be posted on the Facebook page on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, the CDC expanded vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group following CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky’s endorsement of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ Recommendation, the RICHD said.

“Getting vaccinated now will offer protection before the holiday season,” said Nita Ludwig, health department administrator. “Getting your children vaccinated can also reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities.”

The RICHD said they will continue to host walk-in Pfizer clinics for people over the age of 12 on Fridays, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m at the main floor clinic.

