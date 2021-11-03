Advertisement

LIVE: Sentencing hearing begins Wednesday for Morrison teen charged in mother’s death

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A two-day sentencing hearing will begin Wednesday morning for a Morrison teen who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her mother in 2017.

Anna M. Schroeder, 19, faces four to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in January 2020 to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Peggy Schroeder, 53.

TV6 will provide live updates throughout Wednesday’s proceedings. The hearing will continue Friday.

