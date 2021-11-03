Studies show ‘long-haul COVID-19′ affecting multiple age groups

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) - UnityPoint-Trinity Dr. Mathieu Levesque, MD says now months into the pandemic, studies are showing people are still suffering across age groups weeks after having COVID-19, also known as ‘COVID long-haulers’.

“They define it as symptoms that happen four weeks or more after having COVID and that last for at least two months,” said Dr. Levesque.

The CDC estimates nearly one in three people who contract COVID-19 will later develop some form of long COVID.

“The most frequently reported symptoms are fatigue, mental fog which is loss of concentration, chronic coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, lightheadedness, dizziness,” said Levesque.

The greatest risk factor of long COVID is being hospitalized with the virus. Levesque says 50 to 80 percent of hospitalized patients with severe illness develop long COVID.

“The other premorbid conditions that could be contributors are other diseases that have similar symptom presentations such as POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), migraine, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, patients that have mood disorders like depression and so forth would be more prone to develop long COVID. For mild COVID it would be about 25 percent of patients that are under 35 and about 50 percent of patients that are over 50 years old that do report those kinds of symptoms,” Levesque said.

He says most long COVID symptoms go away after three months but in some people, they can persist for more than twelve. Augustana professor Rebecca Heick tested positive for COVID in September 2020 and has been dealing with long COVID symptoms ever since.

Dr. Levesque says each case of long-haul COVID is different and the best ways to recover are by treating the individual symptoms and staying active. He recommends contacting your primary care physician first for help.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.