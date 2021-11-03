Advertisement

Tiphanie shares her secret to Linzer Cookies

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tiphanie Cannon from Oh So Sweet begins her Season of Sweetness lasting through the month of November! Every Monday this month, Tiphanie will be giving us her spin on baked goods as well as sharing a family holiday recipe for everyone to enjoy.

Linzer Cookies

  • 2 C all purpose flour
  • 3/4 C almond flour
  • 1/2 t cinnamon
  • 1/2 t salt
  • 1 C butter
  • 3/4 sugar
  • 1 t vanilla
  • 2 egg yolks
  • zest of one small lemon
  • 1/2 C raspberry jam
  • 1/2 C powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.  Add the egg yolks, vanilla and lemon zest.  Add the flour, almond flour, cinnamon and salt.
  2. Chill the dough for 30 min.
  3. Remove dough from the fridge and using a rolling pin, roll it out to 1/4 inch thickness.  Cut out cookies and place them on a cookie sheet.  Make sure to cut the cookies in pairs:  you’ll need a bottom cookie and then a matching top cookie with a shape cut out of the middle.
  4. Bake for 12 minutes at 350.
  5. Once completely cooled, spread the bottom cookie with raspberry preserves, leaving a thin border around each cookie.  Plae the top cookie on top of that.  And sprinkle it with powdered sugar.

