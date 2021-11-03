Tiphanie shares her secret to Linzer Cookies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tiphanie Cannon from Oh So Sweet begins her Season of Sweetness lasting through the month of November! Every Monday this month, Tiphanie will be giving us her spin on baked goods as well as sharing a family holiday recipe for everyone to enjoy.

Linzer Cookies

DIRECTIONS:

In a mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks, vanilla and lemon zest. Add the flour, almond flour, cinnamon and salt.

Chill the dough for 30 min.

Remove dough from the fridge and using a rolling pin, roll it out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out cookies and place them on a cookie sheet. Make sure to cut the cookies in pairs: you’ll need a bottom cookie and then a matching top cookie with a shape cut out of the middle.

Bake for 12 minutes at 350.