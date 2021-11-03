Advertisement

WATCH: Police rescue woman trapped in sinking car

By WTHR Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNCIE, Ind. (WTHR) - An 18-year-old Indiana woman is recovering from a terrifying incident when her vehicle crashed into a river, leaving her trapped inside.

Body camera footage from responding police shows how quick-acting officers rescued her.

Three Muncie police officers were on patrol early Sunday morning when a call came in of a car sinking into the White River, with an 18-year-old woman trapped inside.

“I am in the White River and my car’s doors won’t open,” the woman is heard saying in the 911 call. “Again, in the river and I can’t get out.”

Officer Casey Bell was the first to jump in the water, knowing every second counts.

“I tried to open the doors, and the driver’s side and the back driver’s side wouldn’t open up,” he said.

Behind him was Sgt. James Lenox, who handed him a baton to smash the window.

After hitting it four to five times, the window finally shattered, making a hole big enough to fit an arm through. The door still wouldn’t budge.

“Broke all the glass away from the window and reached in to see if she had a seat belt on and thankfully, she didn’t,” Bell said. “So, I was able to pull her out through the window.”

Lenox was also in the water and thought he may have seen a passenger.

By then the car was almost underwater.

“Thinking like, we are going to lose somebody if we don’t do something quick,” Sgt. Gregory Skaggs said.

Skaggs quickly got into the car to check for other people.

“I told Officer Bell, I was like, ‘Grab my legs, I am going in the back to see if I can find anybody,’” he said.

Thankfully no one else was inside.

It is heroic actions like this that officers do every day, never seeking the recognition.

“You talk to any police officer, he’ll be more than happy to tell you he would jump into the water to save somebody,” Lenox said.

Lenox said the current in the river was so strong his body was forced sideways as he held onto the vehicle.

The driver’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Copyright 2021 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW votes down contract extension with Deere & Co., strike continues
Eight Burlington men are facing federal charges as part of a multi-year joint federal and state...
8 Burlington men federally charged in methamphetamine conspiracy
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
The condition of the person involved in the crash is unknown.
One injured in Bettendorf vehicle crash with loose utility trailer
Mike Matson, incumbent Davenport mayor, and challenger Athena Gilbraith.
DECISION 2021: Mike Matson wins another term as Davenport Mayor

Latest News

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says
FILE - Members of The Gap Band, brothers Robert Wilson, from left, Charlie Wilson and Ronnie...
The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force briefing