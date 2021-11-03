Advertisement

Wrongful death lawsuits filed, new details come to light in fatal LeClaire boating accident

Wrongful death lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the families of 52-year-old Anita Pinc and 61-year-old Craig Verbeke after the two died following a boating accident on the Mississippi River in LeClaire, Iowa. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The families of two people who died after a boating accident on the Mississippi River near LeClaire, Iowa have filed wrongful death lawsuits against the drivers of two boats.

On August 16, 2020, 52-year-old Anita Pinc and 61-year-old Craig Verbeke were boating on the Mississippi River when court documents say their 19-foot Bayliner boat was hit by a 35-foot triple-motor Triton boat. According to court documents, the Triton was being operated by the unnamed minor son of James Thiel, who was assisting his son.

Both Thiel and his son are named in the two separate lawsuits, filed by the parents and children of Verbeke and the parents of Pinc. Both wrongful death lawsuits also name Thiel Truck Center as the owner of the Triton boat, and Ethan Mahler, who’s listed as the operator of a Scarab boat that witnesses claim was “racing” the Triton.

In these court filings, new details are coming to light on the accident.

According to the documents, 13 people, including four adults and nine children were on the Triton boat at the time of the crash. The Triton’s maximum capacity was 12 people.

Documents from the Iowa DNR reveal several witnesses say they watched the Triton and Scarab boats “acting crazy,” and “racing each other.” One witness estimates the boats were traveling over 60 mph and nearly T-boned at one point.

Court documents show Pinc, Verbeke, and their dog was in the Bayliner at the time of the accident. Documents say the Triton hit the Bayliner on the back left side Defendant Thiel was thrown from the Triton and ended up in the Bayliner, but was not injured.

A witness who spoke to Thiel says she smelled “stale liquor” coming from Thiel. DNR investigative documents show Thiel refused sobriety tests at the scene.

In the 9-page report from the Iowa DNR, investigators list several contributing factors to the crash including excessive speed, carelessness, improper lookout, operator inexperience, rules of road violation, failure to yield, and alcohol use.

Pinc was pronounced dead at the scene, Verbeke died at a hospital three days later. Their dog was also killed.

The families of both victims are seeking compensation, citing negligence. A dollar amount is not listed in the court documents.

You can read both lawsuits below.

