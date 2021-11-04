Advertisement

CDC updates health warning for aromatherapy spray after 2nd death, more cases of rare disease

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of the aromatherapy spray “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones" in six scents.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for a rare tropical disease connected to an aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart.

The Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones was already connected to a death in Georgia.

Now, someone in Kansas has died from melioidosis, and cases have been reported in Minnesota and Texas as well.

The CDC issued a new alert Thursday for healthcare professionals to be aware of the potential symptoms of exposure.

Epidemiologists believe the whole lineup of scented sprays are contaminated with a deadly form of tropical bacteria, possibly from its manufacturer in India.

Last month, the CDC said it had traced the case of a fatal B. pseudomallei infection in Georgia to an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart.

The infection had mystified doctors because melioidosis, a tropical disease, is usually linked to travel and none of the infected people had traveled. The CDC recommends that surfaces and counters that came into contact need to be wiped down with disinfectant.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the spray, double-bag it and return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW votes down contract extension with Deere & Co., strike continues
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Wrongful death lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the families of 52-year-old Anita Pinc and...
Wrongful death lawsuits filed, new details come to light in fatal LeClaire boating accident
Fire in Mount Joy, Iowa
Crews respond to large fire in Mount Joy
A two-day sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning for Anna Schroeder, 19, of Morrison, who...
Text messages sent before, after Morrison teen fatally shot mother introduced at sentencing hearing Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
NBA: Firm will probe Suns after report of racism, misogyny
Terry McConnell, 32, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on charges of possession with...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges in Moline
Michael Fair, 34, is wanted on a parole violation on original charges of third-degree sexual...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on parole violation in Scott County
On Monday, police were called to the 700 block of 26th Street for a person with a gun. Police...
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police looking for armed male
According to Davenport Police, one person is in custody after shots fire call today.
Davenport Police: one person in custody after shots fired incident