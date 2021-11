DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a crash along eastbound I-80 at the I-80, US 61 interchange in Davenport Thursday night.

According to the Iowa DOT 511 website, the left shoulder along I-80 eastbound is blocked due to a crash.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.