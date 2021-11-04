CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police looking for man who stole security systems

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man they say stole two security systems from Menards in Davenport.

It happened on Oct. 20, according to police. The security systems are valued at over $900.

Police ask anyone with information about this theft to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the free app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous, and if yours leads to the arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man they say stole two security systems from Menards in Davenport. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.