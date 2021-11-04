CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police looking for man who stole security systems
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man they say stole two security systems from Menards in Davenport.
It happened on Oct. 20, according to police. The security systems are valued at over $900.
Police ask anyone with information about this theft to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the free app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous, and if yours leads to the arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.
