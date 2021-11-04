CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police looking for armed male

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Do you know who he is?

On Monday, police were called to the 700 block of 26th Street for a person with a gun. Police say a male lifted his shirt, exposing a gun in his waistband, in order to intimidate a resident in the area.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with red laces. Police say he was with a group of other males.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the free app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous, and if yours leads to the arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.