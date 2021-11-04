CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Terry McConnell, 32, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cannabis.

Police say he is 5-foot-8-inches tall, 250 pounds, with sandy hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the free app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous, and if yours leads to the arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

