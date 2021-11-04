Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on parole violation in Scott County

Michael Fair, 34, is wanted on a parole violation on original charges of third-degree sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender in Scott County.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted on a parole violation on original charges of third-degree sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender.

Michael Fair, 34, is 6-foot-7-inches tall, 285 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the free app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous, and if yours leads to the arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

