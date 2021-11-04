Davenport Police: one person in custody after shots fired incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Davenport Police, one person is in custody after shots fire call today.

Davenport Police responded to shots fired call on Thursday at approximately 11:02 a.m., on the 1100 block of E 14th Street.

Responding officers located multiple casings and gunshot damage to the backdoor of a residence, Police say.

Police said 20-years-old Ronald Hanson of Davenport was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

