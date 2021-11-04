Davenport police respond to early morning car crash Thursday
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A car was severely damaged and had to be towed following a crash in Davenport early Thursday.
According to the Davenport Police Department, it happened around 2:20 a.m.
A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing one car being towed, as well as a wooden pole laying on the ground. There was extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.
TV6 reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
