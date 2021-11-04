Advertisement

Court Reporters host free introduction course to court reporting in Moline

The 14th Judicial Circuit Court Reporters of Illinois announced it is offering a free introduction to the court reporting profession.(NBC15)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 14th Judicial Circuit Court Reporters of Illinois announced it is offering a free introduction to the court reporting profession.

The class will be offered in Moline on Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., people in high schoolers and up are invited to attend, “as long as you have the desire to learn,” Becky Todd, the Court Reporting Supervisor said in a media release.

This is a great way to get an idea if this career would be a good fit before they become financially invested in training and committed time-wise. This is a hands-on class and all court reporting machines will be available for use during the class, Todd said.

Tammy Bumgarner, the Immediate-Past Director of Court Reporting services in Springfield, says that if something is not done soon to change the course of the profession there could be a slowdown in the court system waiting for a record of proceedings.

The profession is in high demand with many students getting recruited by agencies and the court system before they have even completed court reporting school, Todd said in a media release. Court reports’ starting salary with the state of Illinois can be from $41,000 - $51,000 per year with state benefits and additional transcripts income. You do not need to have a college degree to be a court reporter - a person just needs to gain enough proficiency on a steno machine to pass the licensing exam.

“We are excited about this class. Since the initial launch of the website in 2019 to introduce the class, we’ve received over 1,300 contacts from all over the state with interest in learning more,” Bumgarner said. Participants will be able to walk out of the class knowing everything they will need to know to get started on a great career.”

To sign up go to www.ilcrs.com, click on the EDUCATION tab, choose Rock Island as the location. After registrating, the information about class location in Moline will be received.

Contact Becky Todd, the Court Reporting Supervisor with questions at 309-558-3929

