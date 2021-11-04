Illinois children 5-11 now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) – Illinois has adopted the CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s a welcome message for many parents who anxiously waited for their young children to get the shot. Teens have been eligible for months.

The emergency use authorization is for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine. In fact, it’s actually a third of those for anyone 12 and older.

This vaccine still requires two doses three weeks apart and more than 3,000 children received it during clinical trials for Pfizer.

About 2,200 pediatric providers have signed up to give Pfizer vaccines to kids. Local health departments, pharmacies, and federally qualified health centers will have vaccines available as well.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike says Illinois needs as many people as possible, including children, to be vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 and end the pandemic.

No COVID-19 vaccine requirement for schools

However, the administration is not requiring the vaccine for kids. Ezike says it’s premature to think about requiring the COVID-19 shot for school.

“We probably would want it to have the standard authorization, the biologic license application, such as what we have for Pfizer for individuals who are 18 and over,” Ezike said.

Gov. JB Pritzker also noted Tuesday that a vaccine requirement for schools requires approval from state lawmakers.

“I haven’t seen that on the horizon yet,” Pritzker said. “But if there were an approval of that, then that would just be another one of those vaccinations that kids get.”

The Department of Public Health is still working with schools to set up vaccine clinics. More than 1,200 youth vaccination events have already taken place or are scheduled.

Those events take place on school property and providers can only give the shots with the approval of a parent or guardian.

The administration hopes parents who have questions about the vaccine talk with their pediatrician or family doctor.

The Pfizer vaccine is over 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 for kids 5 to 11-years-old. Scientists have found side effects for children to be very minor with possible soreness around the injection site and fatigue. Although, some children experienced headaches, muscle or joint pain, chills, and fever.

However, those side effects go away within a day or two.

