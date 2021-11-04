Advertisement

Kids outdoor playsets recalled due for potential entrapment hazard

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the...
About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC. (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Davon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPLC) - Outdoor playsets for children have been recalled by Backyard Play Systems due to a potential entrapment hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC stated wooden parts on the Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander, used to reinforce and create a decorative design on the roof, pose an entrapment hazard, KPLC reported.

Kids can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

The agency said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit, which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions.

If a consumer is unable or does not want to do the repair themselves, Backyard will send a representative to perform the repair for them at no charge. The firm said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

More information is available on the CPSC website.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW votes down contract extension with Deere & Co., strike continues
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Wrongful death lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the families of 52-year-old Anita Pinc and...
Wrongful death lawsuits filed, new details come to light in fatal LeClaire boating accident
Fire in Mount Joy, Iowa
Crews respond to large fire in Mount Joy
A two-day sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning for Anna Schroeder, 19, of Morrison, who...
Text messages sent before, after Morrison teen fatally shot mother introduced at sentencing hearing Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
NBA: Firm will probe Suns after report of racism, misogyny
Terry McConnell, 32, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on charges of possession with...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges in Moline
Michael Fair, 34, is wanted on a parole violation on original charges of third-degree sexual...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on parole violation in Scott County
On Monday, police were called to the 700 block of 26th Street for a person with a gun. Police...
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police looking for armed male
According to Davenport Police, one person is in custody after shots fire call today.
Davenport Police: one person in custody after shots fired incident