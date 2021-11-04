Advertisement

Midwest Insurance Group provides helpful guidance during Medicare enrollment

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Medicare insurance plans are confusing.

Finding the Medicare insurance plan that meets your needs is a lot easier at Midwest Insurance Group. Representative from MIG, Joel Freeman, is the guest that points out that the office’s local, independent agents work for YOU, not the insurance companies with NO additional cost. Watch the segment to learn important details about how they can help.

There are FREE upcoming seminars where you can receive their expert guidance. Visit the website HERE to find out how/where to attend.

Medicare Enrollment is currently underway through Dec. 7. Now is the time to talk to an MIG broker instead of calling those 800 numbers.

Just stop by a Midwest Insurance Group location, make an appointment, or register online. Midwest Insurance Group is so conveniently located on both sides of the river at North Park and South Park Malls.

MIG is committed to making Medicare easy! They can also assist with life insurance, health Insurance, , and investments.

Midwest Insurance Group / (309) 764-6444 / customerservice@migbrokers.com / FACEBOOK

