New short film “The Letter” shares advice from dads to daughters

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “The Letter” is a new, emotional, short film that shares advice sourced from hundreds of dads from around the world to inspire hope and empowerment to young adult children as they venture out into the world. Legacy Journal, the parent-to-child mobile journaling app, is the entity that released the video.

Ken Wimberly, Legacy Journal’s founder, is the PSL guest over Zoom to talk about the project and why people will want to watch the short film, share it, and raise awareness about its availability.

Wimberly states that when his daughter graduated he wanted to share advice to help guide her journey which led him to ask other dads in his network for their input. From there, Legacy Journal and the film project grew. Ken, who developed the Legacy Journal mobile app and commissioned the film, has made it his mission to help parents and children build stronger bonds in the present and for the future. The Legacy Journal App (http://www.LegacyJournal.app) is available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

THE LETTER (link to watch)

