Police: 15-year-old dead, 17-year-old arrested after Fort Madison shooting

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department says a 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting Wednesday.

Police have arrested 17-year-old Dimari D.J. Meredith of Fort Madison and charged him with first-degree murder.

According to police, dispatchers received a 911 call at 5:09 p.m. on Wednesday for “unknown trouble” at a home in the 4200 block of Avenue L.

When officers arrived, police said they found the 15-year-old in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

According to police, Meredith was detained at the scene and later taken into custody. Police found a weapon inside the victim’s home.

The Iowa DCI is assisting with the investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending family notification.

