Police chase Burlington man accused of having explosive devices

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man is under arrest facing several charges after being found to have explosive materials. Officers responded Wednesday to the 1300 block of North 6th St. for a report of a disorderly person. Officers located the man identified as 38-year-old Aaron Drake Jenkins and a brief foot pursuit began.

Police were able to apprehend Jenkins. That’s when officers discovered he had several improvised explosive devices. Agents from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office were called in and confirmed the devices were active explosives and then rendered them safe.

On Thursday, November 4 th, detectives used a warrant to conduct a search of Jenkins’ home. During the search, officers say they found additional materials used to make explosive devices. Jenkins is charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, three counts of interference with officials acts resulting in injury, and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.