Superintendents Corner: Moline-Coal Valley School District

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - This week the Moline-Coal Valley School District stepped into the Superintendents Corner to give TV6 an update.

Dr. Rachel Savage announced a new vaccination clinic to include kids aged 5-11, on Nov. 17th and Dec. 8th.

“Its going to be for those boosters, for any of our staff or adults here on our campus that are interested in getting a booster after their full vaccination, it will be for our younger students age 5-11 that are now approved for the Pfizer, so Pfizer will be the vaccine that will be offered, and we will continue to offer this opportunity to any age eligible student or staff member,” said Dr. Savage.

More information is to come for signing up for the vaccination clinic, TV6 will add the link here once were updated.

She shared more good news for the district as air conditioning in 6 schools will be added in the summer of next year. Dr. Savage says in the past several schools had to close due to high heat.

Dr. Savage also discussed COVID cases within the district, she says case numbers are close in range to last years reports with about 2% of positive cases in the district.

She says the district has also been tracking kids learning, social-emotional needs and encouraging teachers to target smaller classroom groups to improve students learning.

Next month, Dr. Savage will be back on the Superintendents Corner to give TV6 another update.

