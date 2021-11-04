Survey: Crime rates down around Clinton rental properties

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A recent survey found crime is decreasing in Clinton because of a housing project focused on rental properties.

In response to the growing number of crimes, Clinton police committed to a nationwide crime-free housing program to improve safety at rental properties in the city. 420 rental units in Clinton are registered under the city’s crime-free housing program. Although it’s only ten percent of the city’s total rental units, police say they’re already seeing less criminal activity.

The program educates landlords and tenants on leases and evictions. It also increases security measures like lighting and access points, creating a safer community according to tenants in a recent survey.

“In that, we saw that there was an increase in those who felt safer in their properties, there was an increase in those who had deadbolts attached to their door. We also noted that the crime rate had decreased. Those who were seeing crime had gone down 17 to 18 percent from drugs to fights to crime in general,” said Sgt. Joel Wehde with Clinton police.

In the survey, data found:

The number of tenants who reported feeling ‘somewhat safe to ‘very safe’ in their home increased from 78% to 84%.

The number of tenants with deadbolts increased from 73% to 86%.

Tenants who reported ‘never’ seeing crime in the rental property went from 50% to 68%.

Tenants who reported ‘never seeing assaults’ increased from 73% to 81%.

Tenants who reported ‘never seeing drug use’ jumped from 50% to 57%.

“We want to bring everybody together. The tenants, the landlords, we are there to facilitate to give information and so that the landlords can make informed decisions and tenants can make informed decisions on where they want to live and have a better quality of life for all,” said Wehde.

Clinton police will host a crime-free housing meeting in February. Resources for tenants and property managers will be available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.