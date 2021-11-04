Advertisement

Tax-Slayer Center raises Christmas Tree

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Tax-Slayer Center in Moline raised a 40 foot Christmas Tree Wednesday. The blue spruce tree was placed in the Center’s courtyard.

The tree was donated to the Center by Darlene Rogers of East Moline. It will be decorated with 60,000 lights and ornaments.

“Love to see everyone back out to Tax-Slayer Center. It’s been a while, we’ve been shut down,” said Kevin Snodgrass, Director of Operations for the Center. “We’re ready for the holiday season to get started and this is how we kick it off.”

The Tax-Slayer Center has raised a Christmas tree each year since its opening in 1993. This year’s tree will be lit on Nov. 20th at the Lighting on the Commons event.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW votes down contract extension with Deere & Co., strike continues
Wrongful death lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the families of 52-year-old Anita Pinc and...
Wrongful death lawsuits filed, new details come to light in fatal LeClaire boating accident
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
Eight Burlington men are facing federal charges as part of a multi-year joint federal and state...
8 Burlington men federally charged in methamphetamine conspiracy
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members

Latest News

The Tax-Slayer Center has raised a Christmas tree each year since its opening in 1993.
Tax-Slayer Center raises Christmas Tree
Studies show long-haul COVID affecting multiple age groups
Studies show ‘long-haul COVID-19′ affecting multiple age groups
Studies show long-haul COVID affecting multiple age groups
Studies show long-haul COVID affecting multiple age groups
Sentencing hearing begins Wednesday for Morrison teen charged in mother’s death
Sentencing hearing begins Wednesday for Morrison teen charged in mother’s death