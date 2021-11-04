Tax-Slayer Center raises Christmas Tree

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Tax-Slayer Center in Moline raised a 40 foot Christmas Tree Wednesday. The blue spruce tree was placed in the Center’s courtyard.

The tree was donated to the Center by Darlene Rogers of East Moline. It will be decorated with 60,000 lights and ornaments.

“Love to see everyone back out to Tax-Slayer Center. It’s been a while, we’ve been shut down,” said Kevin Snodgrass, Director of Operations for the Center. “We’re ready for the holiday season to get started and this is how we kick it off.”

The Tax-Slayer Center has raised a Christmas tree each year since its opening in 1993. This year’s tree will be lit on Nov. 20th at the Lighting on the Commons event.

