Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
By Staff reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a Fairfield teacher.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday. Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with Homicide in the First Degree, an A Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit Homicide in the First Degree, a C Felony. Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher. The Fairfield School District has canceled classes Friday but expects to have counselors available for staff and students. On Thursday, the district dismissed high school students early but made support personnel available for staff and students.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate. No other information has been released.

