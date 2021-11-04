Veterans fly to Washington D.C. for Honor Flight of the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will make its return after taking a temporary hiatus due to the pandemic. Veterans who served in WWII, Vietnam and the Korean War, get a chance to visit monuments built in their honor at the nation’s capital.

Stephen Garrington, Director of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities says about 100 veterans will take flight on Thursday, Nov. 4. One of those veterans will be the 5,000th to fly with the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, says Garrington.

Garrington tell TV6, five veterans who signed up to fly last year passed from health issues and missed their chance to go.

He says a memorial will be put together in memory of those they have lost along with the late Bob Morrison, founder of the QC Honor Flights, whose Thursday’s flight is named after.

Throughout the day, 60 volunteer “guardians” will accompany the veterans on the Bob Morrison Memorial Flight. Two of the guardians on the flight are sons of Morrison.

Garrington says safety is paramount, so each veteran and guardian has been fully vaccinated prior to taking the flight. Masks will be worn indoors.

The public is invited to come by the Quad Cities International Airport on Thursday around 10 p.m. to receive veterans for a warm welcome home.

