Colona BNSF Railway crossing closed Friday

Colona, Ill. (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Friday that Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed immediately at the BNSF Railway crossing for an emergency repair.

The crossing is located between Illinois 84 and Interstate 80 and will be closed for Friday only, Illinois DOT said. The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to the at-grade crossing.

A marked detour will direct traffic to Illinois 84, U.S. 6 and I-80, IDOT said.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered, IDOT said.

IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For District 2 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

