Discover Peoria during the Holidays

Can’t-Miss Events in the Peoria Area:

East Peoria Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland in East Peoria (November 25 - January 2 ) - this drive-thru electric park is the Festival of Lights’ signature event! Enjoy viewing beautiful floats as well as a series of lighted displays. The drive takes around 30 minutes to complete.

Washington Specialty Shops Candlelight Stroll at the Historic Washington Square (December 3) - Get in the holiday spirit and join the Washington Square specialty shops for a night of shopping and a number of events including carriage rides and a visit from Santa!

Christmas Walk in Elmwood (December 4) - Take a carriage ride, hear carolers, get your picture with Santa and greet your community for the holidays at Elmwood’s Central Park!

The Nutcracker at the Peoria Civic Center (December 11-12) - Peoria Ballet’s The Nutcracker is a family holiday tradition featuring 100 dancers joined by professional guest artists plus live music by Heartland Festival Orchestra. This festive classic is a treat for audiences of all ages!

