Advertisement

Dubuque County health officials concerned about rise in over-the-counter COVID-19 testing kits sales as positive cases increase

Over-the-counter COVID-19 testing kits have become more sought after as people are looking to...
Over-the-counter COVID-19 testing kits have become more sought after as people are looking to get results almost immediately, according to public health officials.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pharmacist Fran Liddiard said over-the-counter COVID-19 tests are selling quick at Nightingale Drug in Dubuque.

He said the demand is certainly there.

“We get calls from all over and then people come in also trying to find them,” he added.

Liddiard mentioned most people are looking for tests because they are traveling and need to show a negative result. He said the ones they sell give out the results in less than 15 minutes.

However, the rise in demand for those over-the-counter tests are a cause of concern for public health officials in the county.

“Most of them are the nasal swabs and sometimes people are weary to put something in your nostril, but you really need to get a good sample with those over the counter tests to get a good result,” Patrice Lambert, the county’s public health director, explained.

The public health department’s second concern is that results to those tests are not passed along to local health officials. Lambert added that is especially worrisome now as the county is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. This week, the county reported more than 400 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Lambert said that is the reason why they are encouraging people to try the free Test Iowa PCR tests. The local public health department and some pharmacies, including those under the Nightingale Drug umbrella, offer them.

“That data that is provided to us through the Hygienic Lab, the private labs, goes to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH),” she mentioned. “IDPH then gives us that data so that we can plan as a county on what level we are at regarding our social mitigation strategies.”

According to Lambert the PCR tests do not only help with identifying how many positive cases there are in the county, but also with contact tracing.

“For all of the positive COVID tests we have a contact tracer that will pick up the phone, call that individual, go through all of the guidelines regarding isolation, quarantine, address any question that they may have with COVID itself,” she added. “Any testing is better than none, but what we would really like to recommend people do is to look at those free tests, and then we would be able to get that data, and we can follow up on the individuals that are positive.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
I 80/ US 61 CRASH DAVENPORT
Crews respond to crash at I-80/US 61 interchange in Davenport
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Police have arrested 17-year-old Dimari D.J. Meredith of Fort Madison and charged him with...
Police: 15-year-old dead, 17-year-old arrested after Fort Madison shooting
Fire in Mount Joy, Iowa
Crews respond to large fire in Mount Joy

Latest News

A truck crashed into the weight room on the Palmer College of Chiropractic's campus early...
Truck plows through Palmer College weight room early Friday morning
The second set of proposed maps by a non-partisan group were approved by the Iowa Congress on...
Gov. Reynolds signs new voting districts into law, take effect in 2022
The Pearl Harbor Memorial in Rock Falls may have permanent damage after vandalism.
Juveniles arrested for vandalizing Rock Falls park
Crews responded to a crash along eastbound I-80 at the I-80, US 61 interchange in Davenport...
PHOTOS: Crash on I-80/US 61 interchange in Davenport
Survey: Crime down around rental properties in Clinton
Survey: Crime rates down around Clinton rental properties