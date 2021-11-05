Advertisement

Edison Jr. High School closed temporarily due to COVID-19 cases

By Madison McAdoo
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Edison Jr. High School will close for an adaptive pause due to an increase in positive cases of Covid-19, the Rock Island School District announced Friday.

The Rock Island School District said in an email a growing number of staff/students are currently quarantined from school due to potential exposure.

After consulting with the Rock Island County Health Department, it was determined that Edison Jr. High School will close from Nov. 8 through Nov. 26. Students will report back to school on Monday, Nov. 29, the Rock Island School District said.

During this time, all instruction for all Edison Jr. High School students will revert to remote instruction for full days of learning, the Rock Island School District said a. Further communication about the remote learning schedule, available meals, and technology needs will be sent to families this weekend.

The Rock Island School District said the temporary closure affects Edison Jr. High School only. All other Rock Island-Milan Schools will continue to be open as normal.

