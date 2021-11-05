Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for family of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Friends of Nohema Graber have set up a GoFundMe to support the Graber family.

Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher, was found dead on Wednesday after having been reported missing earlier that day.

Graber taught Spanish at the school since 2012.

Two teenagers are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a Fairfield teacher.

Organizers of the fundraiser said the funds seek to provide the means for family, friends and the community to donate and support the Grabers as they mourn her loss. The proceeds are expected to go toward supporting the gamily and paying for funeral costs.

See the GoFundMe here.

