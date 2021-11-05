Gov. Reynolds signs new voting districts into law, take effect in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the State Congress-approved redistricting maps will now be law.

The Iowa governor made the announcement Thursday night:

“Today I signed the bipartisan redistricting maps into law. I am confident in how the process played out—just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.”

The new maps will go into effect during the 2022 elections.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.