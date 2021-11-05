Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs new voting districts into law, take effect in 2022

The second set of proposed maps by a non-partisan group were approved by the Iowa Congress on...
The second set of proposed maps by a non-partisan group were approved by the Iowa Congress on Oct. 28th.(Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the State Congress-approved redistricting maps will now be law.

The Iowa governor made the announcement Thursday night:

“Today I signed the bipartisan redistricting maps into law. I am confident in how the process played out—just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA)

The new maps will go into effect during the 2022 elections.

