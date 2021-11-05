Advertisement

Iowa among 11 states to file suit against Biden’s business vaccine mandate

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorneys general of 11 states have filed a lawsuit challenging a vaccine mandate for employers issued by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The suit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals contends that authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government.

The new mandate applies to private employers with at least 100 workers. Missouri’s GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt says in a court filing the mandate is “unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise.”

Other suing include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

