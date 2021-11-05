Advertisement

Juveniles arrested for vandalizing Rock Falls park

Veteran’s Park vandalized numerous times
The Pearl Harbor Memorial in Rock Falls may have permanent damage after vandalism.
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Illinois(KWQC) -Rock Falls police say juveniles are responsible for numerous incidents of vandalism in the city’s Veteran’s Park. Officials say the park has been the target of repeated incidents of damage over the past few months.
Several monuments, flag poles and buildings at the park have been targeted causing more than $10,000 worth of damage. Police say the juveniles also damaged a security camera. However, authorities were able to recover images from the damaged camera, which helped identify the suspects. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles.

The park is owned by the city and city officials, along with Rock Falls Police Officers who are military veterans are volunteering to help clean up and restore the damaged items. One of the items that was vandalized is a granite memorial for Pearl Harbor. Volunteers are trying to clean the graffiti, but have been told the memorial may be permanently damaged.

Vandals have repeatedly caused damage to the Veteran's Park in Rock Falls.
