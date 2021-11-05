Advertisement

LIVE: Sentencing continues Friday for Morrison teen who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting mother in 2017

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORRISON, Ill. KWQC) - Sentencing continues Friday for a Morrison teen who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her mother in 2017.

Anna M. Schroeder, 19, faces four to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in January 2020 to second-degree murder in the death of Peggy Schroeder, 53.

Sentencing began Wednesday when Whiteside County State’s Attorney Terry Costello called a Whiteside County sheriff’s investigator and Peggy Schroeder’s sister.

TV6 will provide live updates throughout Friday’s proceedings.

