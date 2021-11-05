Local Charcuterie Boards

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Taylor Jamison is the face behind ‘Plate Me QC’, a local charcuterie and grazing table business that rooted from the pandemic. Being a mother of three, she decided to take her patience and detail-oriented style to the plate and has created a beautiful business!

Plate Me QC offers Charcuterie Boards, Grazing Tables, and Individual cups for events and holidays which you can order from her Facebook.

