Maple-Cinnamon Trail Mix

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Ingredients:

½ c. Hy-Vee roasted and salted pepitas

Add roasted and salted pistachios, shelled

½ c. roasted and salted pistachios, shelled

Add Gustare Vita olive oil

2 tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil

Add Hy-Vee yellow popcorn kernels

⅓ c. Hy-Vee yellow popcorn kernels

Add Hy-Vee Select 100%-pure maple syrup

2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100%-pure maple syrup

Add Hy-Vee salted butter, melted

½ tbsp. Hy-Vee salted butter, melted

Add Hy-Vee ground cinnamon

1 tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon

Add apple pie spice

1 tsp. apple pie spice

Add golden raisins

½ c. golden raisins

Add Hy-Vee dried apples, chopped

¼ c. Hy-Vee dried apples, chopped

Directions:

1. Combine pepitas, pistachios, and walnuts in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Heat olive oil in a 4-quart saucepan. Add popcorn kernels and maple syrup; stir to coat. Cover; shake saucepan until popping stops. Add to nuts.

3. Drizzle with melted butter. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon and apple pie spice; toss to coat. Add golden raisins and dried apples. Toss to combine. Store, covered, at room temperature for 1 week.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.