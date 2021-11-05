Maple-Cinnamon Trail Mix
Ingredients:
½ c. Hy-Vee roasted and salted pepitas
½ c. roasted and salted pistachios, shelled
2 tbsp. Gustare Vita olive oil
⅓ c. Hy-Vee yellow popcorn kernels
2 tbsp. Hy-Vee Select 100%-pure maple syrup
½ tbsp. Hy-Vee salted butter, melted
1 tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
1 tsp. apple pie spice
½ c. golden raisins
¼ c. Hy-Vee dried apples, chopped
Directions:
1. Combine pepitas, pistachios, and walnuts in a large bowl; set aside.
2. Heat olive oil in a 4-quart saucepan. Add popcorn kernels and maple syrup; stir to coat. Cover; shake saucepan until popping stops. Add to nuts.
3. Drizzle with melted butter. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon and apple pie spice; toss to coat. Add golden raisins and dried apples. Toss to combine. Store, covered, at room temperature for 1 week.
