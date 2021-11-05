The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to host 32nd annual Thanksgiving dinner

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) announced Friday the entire Quad Cities community is invited to its 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

The MLK Center said it will be delivering meals and providing curbside pickup on Nov. 19, 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Center said its goal this year is to give away 5,000 free meals, compared to 3,000 in 2020, and 2,000 in 2019. Dine-in service will not be available this year.

MLK Center Executive Director Jerry Jones said, “We swung for the fences last year with the number of meals we provided, and we’ve raised the bar even higher this year. We’re able to do this because of incredible support from donors, partners and volunteers.”

Meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert.

Everyone is welcome to come to the MLK Center to pick up curbside meals to go during the event. The MLK Center is located at 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL.

Curbside service will be from the parking lot on the west side of the building.

MLK Center said anyone wishing to pick up more than ten meals at a time should call 309-732-2999 before Nov. 19 to place an order. Those who are picking up ten meals or fewer are welcome to arrive at any time during the event.

For delivery requests of 25 or more meals to Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, Moline, Milan and Rock Island, please call 309-732-2999.

This event is made possible through the hard work and dedication of hundreds of volunteers, many of whom have been coming back for more than a decade, MLK Center said.

MLK Center said anyone wanting to volunteer can call 309 732 2999, or register online at mlkcenter.org/volunteer-th. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the MLK Center said it cannot accept last-minute or walk-in volunteers, and volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Please register in advance to make sure to reserve your slot. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

MLK Center said this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner is generously supported by grants from South Rock Island Township, the Moline Foundation and UnityPoint Health Trinity; sponsorships from HyVee, Hill & Valley, Liberty Packaging, IHMVCU, John Deere Harvester Works, Mid-American Energy and Tyson Foods; and contributions from individuals. Key partners for this event include Project NOW, Dohrn Transfer, and NEST Café.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.