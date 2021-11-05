Morrison teen sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting mother

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County Judge on Friday sentenced a Morrison teen to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her mother in July 2017.

“I’m sorry to my mom,” Anna Schroeder said before the judge handed down the sentence. “I didn’t think out what I was doing. I didn’t think about forever.”

Schroeder will serve one year of mandatory supervised release once she completes her prison sentence. She also will receive credit for time already served while awaiting the resolution of her case. She also will receive day-for-day credit.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in January 2020 to second-degree murder in the death of Peggy Schroeder, 53.

She was 15 when prosecutors say she shot her mother in the head in their Morrison home on July 6, 2017.

Prosecutors said Anna Schroeder called her girlfriend, then 15-year-old Rachel Helm, after shooting her mother. The two teens tried to clean up the scene before Helm set fire to linen on Anna Schroeder’s bed and a sheet that was covering Peggy Schroeder’s body.

Helm, now 19, is awaiting trial on charges of arson and concealment of a homicidal death. The case is still pending as of Friday.

