Mr. Thanksgiving to host community Thanksgiving dinner

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Mr. Thankgiving, Bob Vogelbaugh, will host a community Thanksgiving dinner again.

This year will be drive through style, like last year. “Everyone was very very nice about it and very thankful, it was just great,” Vogelbaugh said. “I mean they came from all over, it was not just the inner quad cities, it was a lot of the surrounding small towns and I said that is fine I am glad.”

The meal will be catered by Hy-Vee at South Park Mall on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Metro Bus will be offering free rides to the dinner.

No volunteers are needed.

