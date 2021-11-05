Muscatine and Clinton Symphony Orchestras gear up for special performances

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Two local symphony orchestras are sharing the same music director and conductor and they’re gearing up for the season with special performances in Muscatine and Clinton.

Brian Dollinger, Music Director and Conductor for both symphonies, is the PSL guest to inform viewers of the details. Upcoming performances include:

Nov. 13 “Elegant Prowess” in Muscatine, IA

Dec. 4 “Christmas with The Symphony” in Muscatine, IA

Dec. 11 “Holidays with The Symphony” in Clinton, IA

RSVP/Reserve tickets for events HERE.

