Advertisement

Muscatine and Clinton Symphony Orchestras gear up for special performances

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Two local symphony orchestras are sharing the same music director and conductor and they’re gearing up for the season with special performances in Muscatine and Clinton.

Brian Dollinger, Music Director and Conductor for both symphonies, is the PSL guest to inform viewers of the details. Upcoming performances include:

  • Nov. 13 “Elegant Prowess” in Muscatine, IA
  • Dec. 4 “Christmas with The Symphony” in Muscatine, IA
  • Dec. 11 “Holidays with The Symphony” in Clinton, IA

RSVP/Reserve tickets for events HERE.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
I 80/ US 61 CRASH DAVENPORT
Crews respond to crash at I-80/US 61 interchange in Davenport
A truck crashed into the weight room on the Palmer College of Chiropractic's campus early...
Truck plows through Palmer College weight room early Friday
Police have arrested 17-year-old Dimari D.J. Meredith of Fort Madison and charged him with...
Police: 15-year-old dead, 17-year-old arrested after Fort Madison shooting
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members

Latest News

Illinois woman charged in August fire deaths of her 5 kids
Snowstar skiing in Andalusia, IL
Skiing and so much more at Snowstar
The Scott County Auditor’s Office announced Friday it will conduct an audit of the Scott County...
Scott County to Conduct Post-Election Audit in Donahue
The Scott County Auditor’s Office announced Friday it will conduct an audit of the Scott County...
Scott County to Conduct Post-Election Audit in Donahue