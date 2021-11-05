Advertisement

Pleasant Valley, Burlington Notre Dame capture state volleyball titles

The Nikes are back-to-back champs while the Spartans are first-time champions
By Michael Tilka
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - On Thursday three different QCA teams competed for three different state titles including Pleasant Valley (5A), West Liberty (3A) and Burlington Notre Dame (1A). Catch all the highlights from each of those games plus hear about the updates regarding Easton Valley and WACO competing in 8-player quarterfinal matchups in football!

