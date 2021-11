QC family hoping for cure for rare disease NKH

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - OWEN SARB’S 10TH BIRTHDAY IS A DAY HIS PARENTS WEREN’T SURE THEY WOULD SEE

“THEY TOLD US HE MAY NOT GET PAST THAT FIRST MONTH AND THEN IT WAS HE MAY NOT GET PAST THAT FIRST YEAR” SAID OWEN’S MOM MICHELLE.

OWEN WAS BORN WITH A RARE GENETIC DISORDER CALLED N-K-H. HIS BODY IS UNABLE TO BREAK DOWN GLYCIENE.

IT MESSES UP WITH ALL THE METABOLIC PATHWAYS IN HIS BODY. SO HE HAS SEIZURES, THOUGH CURRENTLY WELL CONTROLLED, HE HAS A SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTAL DELAY, HE HAS A LOT OF MUSCLE SPASMS, TUMMY TROUBLE

DESPITE THE PAIN, OWEN KEEPS PERSEVERING.

“HE IS CONSISTENTLY THE KID THAT IF YOU TELL HIM HE CAN’T DO SOMETHING, HE’S GONNA DO IT, IN A GOOD WAY”

DUE TO THE RARIETY OF N-K-H, FUNDING FOR RESEARCH IS LIMITED

“WHAT WE’RE HOPING FOR IS A GENE REPLACEMENT THERAPY WHICH WOULD BE A FIX, IT WOULD BE REPLACING THE DEFECTIVE GENE, WE DON’T KNOW ULTIMATELY WHAT THAT RESULT WOULD BE BUT WE HOPE THAT IT WOULD MAKE HIS LIFE SIGNIFICANTLY EASIER”

IT’S THE RESEARCH TAKING PLACE THAT GIVES THE SARB FAMILY HOPE. CALL IT FATE OR CALL IT A COINCIDENCE BUT SIX YEARS AGO OWEN’S GRANDFATHER PAT, OPENED UP A DOOR TO AN INCREDIBLE TEAM TO RESEARCH N-K-H.

“THEY’RE MAKING SOME GREAT PROGRESS, RARE DISEASE RESEARCH IS A SLOW PROCESS” SAID OWEN’S GRANDFATHER PAT.

PAT SARB PLAYED ON THE 1973 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL TEAM

NOTRE DAME IS THE NATIONAL CHAMPION

PAT’S HEAD COACH ARA PARSEIGIAN IS THE NAME SAKE FOR NOTRE DAME’S BOLER-PARSEGHIAN CENTER FOR RARE AND NEGLECTED DISEASES

“ARA HAD GRANDCHILDREN WITH A RARE DISEASE, SO ALSO ON PAT’S TEAM WAS ARA’S SON MIKE AND WHEN OWEN WAS DIAGNOSED, PAT REACHED OUT TO MIKE AND BASICALLY SAID WE’VE GOT ANOTHER RARE DISEASE FOR YOU.”

IN 2015 NOTRE DAME BEGAN RESEARCHING N-K-H.

WHEN NOTRE DAME SAID THAT THEY WOULD RESEARCH IT THAT WAS HUGE BECAUSE ONE OR TWO OTHER RESEARCHERS INTERNATIONALLY THAT WERE LOOKING INTO THIS DISEASE.

“SIX YEARS IN WITH NOTRE DAME, WE’RE WORKING TOWARDS SOME GENE REPLACEMENT THERAPIES, WE’RE WORKING TOWARDS SOME OTHER TREATMENTS, WE HAVE KIND OF DEVELOPED OUR NETWORK OF NKH FAMILIES”.

RESEARCH TAKES TIME AND MICHELLE KNOWS JUST HOW PRESCIOUS EVERY SECOND IS.

“WHILE OUR RESEARCHERS ARE THRILLED THAT THINGS ARE MOVING SO QUICKLY, FOR US IT IS NOT FAST ENOUGH”.

IT’S WHY THE SARBS ARE DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN TO RAISE FUNDS AND AWARENESS.

“WE’VE BEEN THERE RIGHT THERE ON THE EDGE WHERE WE COULD HAVE LOST HIM MANY TIMES SO EVERYTHING WE GET IS BONUS”.

WITHOUT A CURE, HOPE IS THE NEXT BEST THING.

“I AM PRETTY SURE THE FIRST DAY THAT WE TALKED ABOUT GENE THERAPY I SAT ON THE FLOOR IN MY OFFICE AND JUST CRIED”.

MUCH OF THAT HOPE IS THANKS TO NOTRE DAME’S REASEARCH

“NOW WE HAVE HOPE AND WE HAVE A PLAN AND WE HAVE AN APPROACH AND I STILL KNOW IT’S NOT FAST ENOUGH”.

THEY’VE BEEN FIGHTING TIRELESSLY SINCE DAY ONE OF THE BATTLE AND OWEN’S FAMILY WILL KEEP FIGHTING FOR HIM AS LONG AS IT TAKES.

“HE KEEPS PUSHING AND FIGHTING FOR US, WE’LL DO THE SAME”.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.