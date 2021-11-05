Red Kettle Campaign is back!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettles will launch in the Quad Cities today at 4 p.m. at the Milan Hy-Vee, 201 10th Avenue. Contributing first funds at the Hope Marches On campaign launch will be Milan Mayor Duane Dawson, Ascentra President and CEO, Linda Andry along with Ascentra’s Marketing team, QC Storm mascot, Radar, and John Morrow, Guiness record book holder and owner of Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts who will be “kicking off” the fight for good.

