Rock Island building torn down, Federal offices and courthouse to be built

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island building was torn down Thursday, where a new Federal Courthouse will be built.

The City of Rock Island says the new building will have federal offices and a U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

The new courthouse will be on 17th Street and Fourth Avenue in Rock Island.

The old building used to house the BITCO.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.