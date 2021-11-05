Advertisement

Rock Island building torn down, Federal offices and courthouse to be built

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island building was torn down Thursday, where a new Federal Courthouse will be built.

The City of Rock Island says the new building will have federal offices and a U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

The new courthouse will be on 17th Street and Fourth Avenue in Rock Island.

The old building used to house the BITCO.

