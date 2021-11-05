Rock Island County Heath Department starts vaccinated kids age 5-11

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It was a busy day at the Rock Island County Health Department as they hosted their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children. The FDA gave final approval for the vaccine for children earlier this week.

Fifty time slots were available on Friday and all were taken in a matter of minutes.

“We knew that the demand would be pretty great and that it would fill up quickly. A lot of people are eager to get their children vaccinated,” said Mariah Benson, Public Information Officer with the Rock Island County Health Department.

Mother Naurin Ahmad brought her two girls in to get the shot.

“We have been waiting almost two years for this moment,” said Ahmad, “Once I heard that it was officially ready to go, the first thing I did was make an appointment to have my kids vaccinated.”

Ahmad says getting her kids vaccinated brings a sigh of relief.

“Especially after a year of virtual school at home we wanted kids to return to school in a safe way. We would like to bring some sense of normalcy to children and let them do the activities that they have desperately wanted to do for the last two years,” said Ahmad.

The health department will host another children’s vaccine clinic on Monday, November 8. Appointments for that day are already filled. The health department will hold a weekend clinic on Saturday, November 20. Sign up for the 20th will be posted on the health department’s Facebook page.

