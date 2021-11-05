Rock Island County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 101 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Wednesday.

The total number of cases is now 19,052. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 33, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

One woman in her 80s

Four women in their 70s

Three women in their 60s

Five women in their 50s

Eight women in their 40s

Seven women in their 30s

Five women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Four girls in their teens

11 girls younger than 13

One man in his 80s

Two men in their 70s

Two men in their 60s

Nine men in their 50s

Six men in their 40s

Two men in their 30s

Six men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

Six boys in their teens

13 boys younger than 13

Two boy infants 1 or younger

The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19: a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 375.

“We send our sincere condolences to his families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

