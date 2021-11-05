Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 101 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Wednesday.

The total number of cases is now 19,052. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 33, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

  • One woman in her 90s
  • One woman in her 80s
  • Four women in their 70s
  • Three women in their 60s
  • Five women in their 50s
  • Eight women in their 40s
  • Seven women in their 30s
  • Five women in their 20s
  • One woman in her teens
  • Four girls in their teens
  • 11 girls younger than 13
  • One man in his 80s
  • Two men in their 70s
  • Two men in their 60s
  • Nine men in their 50s
  • Six men in their 40s
  • Two men in their 30s
  • Six men in their 20s
  • Two men in their teens
  • Six boys in their teens
  • 13 boys younger than 13
  • Two boy infants 1 or younger

The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19: a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 375.

“We send our sincere condolences to his families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
I 80/ US 61 CRASH DAVENPORT
Crews respond to crash at I-80/US 61 interchange in Davenport
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
A truck crashed into the weight room on the Palmer College of Chiropractic's campus early...
Truck plows through Palmer College weight room early Friday
Police have arrested 17-year-old Dimari D.J. Meredith of Fort Madison and charged him with...
Police: 15-year-old dead, 17-year-old arrested after Fort Madison shooting

Latest News

A two-day sentencing hearing began Wednesday morning for Anna Schroeder, 19, of Morrison, who...
Morrison teen sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting mother
QC family hoping for cure for rare disease NKH
QC family hoping for cure for rare disease NKH
Edison Jr. High School will close for an adaptive pause due to an increase in positive cases of...
Edison Jr. High School closed temporarily due to COVID-19 cases
Illinois woman charged in August fire deaths of her 5 kids