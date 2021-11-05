Rock Island County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 101 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Wednesday.
The total number of cases is now 19,052. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 33, according to the health department.
The new cases are:
- One woman in her 90s
- One woman in her 80s
- Four women in their 70s
- Three women in their 60s
- Five women in their 50s
- Eight women in their 40s
- Seven women in their 30s
- Five women in their 20s
- One woman in her teens
- Four girls in their teens
- 11 girls younger than 13
- One man in his 80s
- Two men in their 70s
- Two men in their 60s
- Nine men in their 50s
- Six men in their 40s
- Two men in their 30s
- Six men in their 20s
- Two men in their teens
- Six boys in their teens
- 13 boys younger than 13
- Two boy infants 1 or younger
The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19: a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 375.
“We send our sincere condolences to his families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
