Scott County to Conduct Post-Election Audit in Donahue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Auditor’s Office announced Friday it will conduct an audit of the Scott County precinct of Donahue.

Kerri Tompkins, Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections announced Friday her office will conduct a Post-Election Audit on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W 4th Street, Davenport, Board Room.

The post-election audit will include the Scott County precinct of Donahue selected by lot by the Office of Iowa Secretary of State, the Scott County Auditor’s Office said in a media release.

The Scott County Auditors Office said each county is required to audit one precinct in accordance with the Iowa new elections law.

The office of city council will be hand counted and compared to the machine count of the same ballots, the Scott County Auditor’s Office said.

