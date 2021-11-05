Advertisement

Skiing and so much more at Snowstar

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, IL (KWQC) -It’s time to gear up for winter sports. There’s a special place to do that in the Quad Cities area and it has been open for nearly 40 years.

PSL features Snowstar in Andalusia with Mike Benhardt and Rod Leatherman from the facility to talk about all the wintry sports fun that can be explored on their snowy peaks. Learn more about skiing, snowboarding, ski biking, and the terrain park.

Other topics discussed include Snowstar’s Ski Swap coming up on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility also promotes that they will be showing an amazing movie titled, Roots, on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. (see below).

SNOWSTAR SKI RESORT / 9500 126th St. W. / Andalusia, IL / (309) 798-2673 / FACEBOOK

🎬 We've teamed up with Faction Skis to bring you their third full feature film: “Roots.” Expect thrills, spills and...

Posted by Snowstar on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

