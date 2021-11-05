Truck plows through Palmer College weight room early Friday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A truck crashed into the weight room at Palmer College of Chiropractic early Friday morning.

Details are limited at this time.

A TV6 crew on the scene saw a red truck inside of the weight room on the College’s Campus on Brady Street. It appears the truck crashed through a metal fence in front of the building and ended up parallel to Brady Street inside.

At the time of publication, emergency crews were still on the scene. A tow truck was present at well.

TV6 has reached out to the Davenport Police Department. No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

