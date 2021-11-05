Advertisement

Truck plows through Palmer College weight room early Friday morning

A truck crashed into the weight room on the Palmer College of Chiropractic's campus early...
A truck crashed into the weight room on the Palmer College of Chiropractic's campus early Friday morning.(KWQC)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A truck crashed into the weight room at Palmer College of Chiropractic early Friday morning.

Details are limited at this time.

A TV6 crew on the scene saw a red truck inside of the weight room on the College’s Campus on Brady Street. It appears the truck crashed through a metal fence in front of the building and ended up parallel to Brady Street inside.

At the time of publication, emergency crews were still on the scene. A tow truck was present at well.

TV6 has reached out to the Davenport Police Department. No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
I 80/ US 61 CRASH DAVENPORT
Crews respond to crash at I-80/US 61 interchange in Davenport
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Police have arrested 17-year-old Dimari D.J. Meredith of Fort Madison and charged him with...
Police: 15-year-old dead, 17-year-old arrested after Fort Madison shooting
Fire in Mount Joy, Iowa
Crews respond to large fire in Mount Joy

Latest News

The second set of proposed maps by a non-partisan group were approved by the Iowa Congress on...
Gov. Reynolds signs new voting districts into law, take effect in 2022
The Pearl Harbor Memorial in Rock Falls may have permanent damage after vandalism.
Juveniles arrested for vandalizing Rock Falls park
Crews responded to a crash along eastbound I-80 at the I-80, US 61 interchange in Davenport...
PHOTOS: Crash on I-80/US 61 interchange in Davenport
Survey: Crime down around rental properties in Clinton
Survey: Crime rates down around Clinton rental properties